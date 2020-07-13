Bear euthanized after Manitou Springs attack; two cubs taken to rehab

Two cubs caught in Manitou Springs are settling in at Wet Mountain Wildlife Rehabilitation in Wetmore. Colorado Parks and Wildlife and USDA wildlife experts trapped their sow early Saturday and euthanized her. / Photo courtesy Colorado Parks and Wildlife

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers have euthanized the bear they believe attacked a woman in downtown Manitou Springs Thursday, and her two cubs have been taken to a rehab center.

CPW said they caught and humanely euthanized the bear early Saturday morning, near the site of the attack. A necropsy will be done on its remains.

The bear’s two cubs were caught at the same time, according to CPW. They were taken to Wet Mountain Wildlife Rehabilitation in Wetmore, where staff will raise the cubs until they are released into the wild in the winter.

CPW shared a photo of the cubs Monday morning, saying they are settling into their new home.