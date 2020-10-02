WATCH: Bear eats pizza delivery off Colorado Springs porch

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A northern Colorado Springs woman’s pizza delivery met an unbearable end earlier this week when it was devoured by a hungry bear.

Holly Vergunst, who lives in the Briargate area, ordered a pizza from the Red Robin near Chapel Hills Mall. The delivery driver left it at her door, but a pizza-loving brown bear beat her to it.

A surveillance camera captured the bear eating the entire pizza, one slice at a time. When Vergunst got to the door, there was nothing left but an empty pizza box.

Red Robin later delivered a complimentary pizza to make up for the one that was taken.