File photo is from 2022 and shows a bear near a garbage bin, and is courtesy of Colorado Parks and Wildlife

(MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo.) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife Southeast Region (CPW SE Region) said a bear cub was killed after being electrocuted on a power pole.

According to CPW SE Region, the bear was in a garbage bin in Manitou Springs when it became startled and raced up the power pole, where it was electrocuted and died.

CPW SE Region asks homeowners to lock their garbage and keep bears alive by being Bear Aware.

CPW SE Region said Black bears are curious, intelligent, and very resourceful; exploring all possible food sources. Black bears can smell food five miles away and in late summer and early fall need 20,000 calories a day to get enough fat to survive the winter without eating or drinking.