(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A bear cub was euthanized on Monday, Oct. 16 after it was hit by a car near on the exit ramp at I-25 and East Woodmen Road.

According to a post by Colorado Springs Traffic, just before 1 p.m. on Monday, the right lane of the exit ramp to Woodmen from I-25 was blocked due to an injured bear cub.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) confirmed to FOX21 News that the bear cub was trying to cross I-25 and was hit by a car. CPW officers responded, and made the decision to euthanize the cub to “end its suffering” due to injuries sustained from being hit.

FOX21 News reached out to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) to check on the condition of the car and driver that hit the cub, but CSPD said that the driver left the scene before police arrived.