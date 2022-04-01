MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — This month, several local bands will face off in Manitou Springs in a battle of the bands.

Every weekend in April, the Armadillo Ranch on Manitou Avenue will host several local bands, with fans getting to choose their favorite online. The winner will get to play the Saturday night set at Meadowgrass Music Festival. Winners will also receive a prize package from Moondog Music Shop.

“These are guys that live in town and guys that play here on a regular basis. And really they are so fantastic. We want everyone to know who they are and what they do and come out and experience everything they embody,” the co-owner of Armadillo Ranch, Jenna Gallas, told Fox21.

The first contender performs on Saturday night. For more information visit The Armadillo Ranch’s website.