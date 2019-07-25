Bat tests positive for rabies in El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — A bat has tested positive for rabies in El Paso County, according to the health department.
The health department did not say where in the county the bat was found.
The bat is the 10th animal to test positive for the disease in El Paso County this year. Seven skunks, a fox, and a dog have also tested positive for rabies.
Last year, a total of 67 animals tested positive for the disease, which is more common in the summer months.
Rabies is a virus that infects wild mammals, especially bats, raccoons, skunks, and foxes. Squirrels and rabbits are not considered a rabies risk.
Rabies is fatal in humans if not treated. Preventive vaccinations are available for people who may have been bitten by a rabid animal.
The health department said rabies spreads primarily through the bite of rabid animals, via infected saliva. Rabies can also be spread when saliva from an infected animal gets into open wounds or cuts, or enters through the eyes, nose, or mouth.
The health department offered the following tips for preventing the spread of rabies:
- Vaccinate your pets against rabies by using a licensed veterinarian. Rabies shots must be boosted, so check your pet’s records or talk to your veterinarian.
- When walking or hiking with your dog, protect them and wildlife by keeping your dog on a leash.
- Keep cats and other pets inside at night to reduce the risk of exposure to other domestic animals and wildlife. Keep dogs within your sight (in a fenced yard, or on leash) during the day while outside.
- Contact your veterinarian promptly if you believe your pet has been exposed to a wild animal.
- Do not touch or feed wild animals. Wild animals such as skunks and foxes adapt to residential environments if food is available – please do not leave pet food outdoors.
- If people or pets are bitten or scratched by an aggressive wild or unknown animal, call your doctor and report to El Paso County Public Health.
- Bat bites can be difficult to detect. If you find bat in your house and are unsure how long it has been there, do not release the bat. Contact Public Health at 719-578-3220.
- If you encounter a lost or stray dog or cat, contact the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region for options at (719) 473-1741.