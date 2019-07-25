Bat tests positive for rabies in El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — A bat has tested positive for rabies in El Paso County, according to the health department.

The health department did not say where in the county the bat was found.

The bat is the 10th animal to test positive for the disease in El Paso County this year. Seven skunks, a fox, and a dog have also tested positive for rabies.

Last year, a total of 67 animals tested positive for the disease, which is more common in the summer months.

Rabies is a virus that infects wild mammals, especially bats, raccoons, skunks, and foxes. Squirrels and rabbits are not considered a rabies risk.

Rabies is fatal in humans if not treated. Preventive vaccinations are available for people who may have been bitten by a rabid animal.

The health department said rabies spreads primarily through the bite of rabid animals, via infected saliva. Rabies can also be spread when saliva from an infected animal gets into open wounds or cuts, or enters through the eyes, nose, or mouth.

The health department offered the following tips for preventing the spread of rabies: