(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — A bat found at the Starsmore Visitor and Nature Center in North Cheyenne Canyon has tested positive for rabies, marking the first animal in the county with the disease.

According to El Paso County Public Health (EPCPH), the bat was found at the nature center on Monday, July 10 crawling around on the ground during the day. The bat was promptly sent for testing and was confirmed positive for rabies on Thursday, July 13.

EPCPH said there are currently no known exposures between the bat and any visitors or staff; however, anyone who may have touched the bat or believe that a child or pet had contact with the bat on July 10 should call EPCPH immediately at (719) 578-3220.

“With the summer months in full swing, we do typically start to see more cases of rabies among wildlife,” said Dr. Bernadette Albanese, co-medical director of EPCPH. “Now is a good time to make sure your pets are up to date on their rabies vaccinations. We know folks are spending more time outdoors, taking advantage of our region’s scenic parks and trails, and by taking a few simple steps such as keeping pets on a leash and making sure that pets and children don’t interact with wild animals, you can help prevent the risk of rabies.”

EPCPH said the rabies virus typically infects wild animals such as bats, raccoons, skunks, and foxes, but it can also infect your pets too. The disease is spread most often by a bite from a rabid animal. Rabies affects the brain, causing brain swelling and damage, and is fatal once symptoms appear.

How to recognize sick wildlife:

Healthy wild animals are normally afraid of humans–sick animals may not run away when spotted by people.

Wildlife suffering from rabies will often act aggressively and violently approach people or pets.

However, sometimes rabid animals are overly quiet and passive and want to hide. If they are hiding, leave them alone. Rabid wildlife might also stumble or have trouble walking.

Report sick or diseased wild animals to Colorado Parks and Wildlife at (719) 227-5200.

Precautions to prevent rabies:

Vaccinate your pets against rabies , rabies shots need to be boosted, so check your pet’s records or talk to your veterinarian.

When walking or hiking with your dog, protect them and wildlife by keeping your dog on a leash.

, protect them and wildlife by keeping your dog on a leash. Keep cats and other pets inside at night to reduce the risk of exposure to wildlife. Keep dogs within your sight (in a fenced yard, or on leash) during the day while outside.

Contact your veterinarian promptly if you believe your pet has been exposed to a wild animal.

promptly if you believe your pet has been exposed to a wild animal. Do not touch or feed any wild animals. Wild animals like skunks and foxes adapt to residential environments if food is available – don’t leave pet food outdoors.

Wild animals like skunks and foxes adapt to residential environments if food is available – don’t leave pet food outdoors. If you, a family member or a pet is bitten or scratched by a wild animal, call your doctor and EPCPH at (719) 578-3220 or (719) 235-2278 after hours.

Seal houses to prevent bats and other animals from nesting, and if already present, use a professional animal removal service. More information is available at cdc.gov/rabies/bats/management.

To report an animal bite from a domestic or wild animal, go to elpasocountyhealth.org/service/infectious-diseases/report-an-animal-bite.

, go to elpasocountyhealth.org/service/infectious-diseases/report-an-animal-bite. If you encounter a lost or stray dog or cat, contact the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region for options (719) 473-1741.

