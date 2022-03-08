COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Four people and three dogs have been forced out of their home following a basement fire.

Around 4 p.m. Tuesday, Colorado Springs firefighters were called to Saranac Drive after a fire broke out inside a basement. First responders say the fire has been extinguished, however, several people and dogs have been displaced.

Picture courtesy of Colorado Springs Fire Department

The Colorado Springs Fire Department is now working with Red Cross of Colorado to find the victims and their animals a place to stay.

The cause of the fire has not been released.