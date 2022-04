UPDATE: A fire is burning near the scene, it is unclear whether the fire is related to the barricaded suspect.

YODER, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a home near Boone Road and Truckton Road in Yoder where a barricaded suspect is firing rounds from the home.

EPSO tweeted about the incident at 7:15 p.m. and warned anyone in the area to secure their home and stay away from the doors and windows.

