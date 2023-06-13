Barricaded suspect captured after standoff in Fountain

(FOUNTAIN, Colo.) — A shelter-in-place was issued for a time in Fountain due to a barricaded suspect, who has since been detained, according to the City of Fountain.

The City posted about the incident on Twitter just before 5 p.m. on Tuesday, June 13, and asked the public to avoid the 7600 block of Sandy Springs Point, southwest of Mesa Ridge Parkway and Sneffels Street.

The City of Fountain said the barricaded suspect was armed and dangerous. A Peak Alert sent out to neighbors around 4:45 p.m. alerted those in the area of Sandy Springs Point to secure their homes and to stay away from doors and windows.

Courtesy: FOX21 News photojournalist Andrea Vazquez

Courtesy: FOX21 News photojournalist Andrea Vazquez

Courtesy: FOX21 News photojournalist Andrea Vazquez

The shelter-in-place was in effect for a mile radius around that location for about 45 minutes, but was cancelled at 5:22 p.m.

The City of Fountain said the suspect, a man, was detained around 5:20 p.m., and said officers would begin clearing the area shortly.