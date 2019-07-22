Barrels of trash prompt hazmat response at America the Beautiful Park

Hazmat crews found seven 55-gallon barrels filled with trash and dirt at America the Beautiful Park Monday morning. / Photo courtesy Colorado Springs Fire Department

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A hazmat team was called to America the Beautiful Park to investigate what turned out to be barrels of trash Monday morning.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department said the hazmat team was called to the park west of downtown Colorado Springs around 8:40 a.m. When they arrived, they found seven 55-gallon drums in the area of the playground north of the park.

Crews quickly determined several of the barrels were filled with trash, and several of them were filled with dirt. They said there were no hazards.

The fire department said street division crews will remove the barrels.