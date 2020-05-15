Barr Trail closed near Pikes Peak summit due to construction

PIKES PEAK, Colo. — A portion of the 13-mile-long trail from Manitou Springs to the Pikes Peak summit is closed due to construction on the new summit house.

The closure is expected to last until July 31. An alternate route is available for hikers and bikers seeking to reach the summit.

The alternate route takes hikers from the end of Barr Trail down the Cog Railway track bed to the 19-mile point. There, hikers can get on the Pikes Peak Highway and hike up the shoulder to the summit.

Map provided by the city of Colorado Springs shows the alternate route to the summit.

Detour signs will be posted at the base of Barr Trail, at Barr Camp, and at the detour point.

Hikers should note Barr Camp is temporarily closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The summit can still be reached as normal via the Crags Trail, which starts near Divide.