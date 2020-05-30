Barr Camp reopens for a Pikes Peak pit stop

PIKES PEAK MOUNTAIN, Colo. — If you’re planning on doing some hiking through Pikes Peak Mountain this summer, you’ll be happy to know you have a place to rest.

Barr Camp is reopening June 8th but it comes with restrictions.

Overnight camping is still off-limits and instead of serving up hot food to hikers, they’re only giving out pre-packaged snacks and water. Bathrooms will be open, along with the cabin deck, as long as people don’t form large groups.

“We just do ask everybody to be respectful of all the social distance guidelines, wear a mask and be respectful of the caretakers,” said Teresa Taylor, Camp Barr liaison. “If it becomes a problem we don’t want to have to step backwards. We really want to keep people off the deck. That’s where everybody loves to sit and congregate but unfortunate that doesn’t allow for social distancing.”

Barr Camp is the only stopping point on your way to the summit of Pikes Peak. The remote cabin is abut six miles up Barr Trail.

Taylor says camping won’t be available during June but they will update the public a week before the option is available to the community again.