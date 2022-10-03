(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The El Paso County Clerk and Recorder’s Office said a tool will once again be made available for the 2022 Primary Election, which allows citizens to review ballots cast in an election.

The ballot image audit and review (BAR) tool allows the public to view, sort, filter, and download ballot images from the 2022 Primary Election, permitting an extra level of election transparency from the comfort of their home.

“Our office prides itself on transparency, therefore, we are leading the way in innovative solutions in providing election services via a virtual government for our constituents,” said Clerk and Recorder Chuck Broerman. “This is one of several initiatives the Clerk’s office has offered to ensure confidence and trust of the election process and the confirmation of results for all elections held in El Paso County for the last three years. This tool also allows citizens to perform their own hand count audit.”

The Clerk and Recorder’s Office said it prides itself on transparent, secure, accurate, and verifiable elections. To this end, the Office first implemented the BAR tool after the 2020 General Election to ensure confidence, trust and the opportunity for anyone to have the ability to audit the election process.

Members of the public who are interested in using this tool can visit the Clerk and Recorder’s Office website.

All users will need to register with a valid email address and password to create a user profile before gaining access. If a user has already created a profile from a previous election, they can simply login and select the 2022 Primary Election option.