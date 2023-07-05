(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Hawaiian coffee company Bad Ass Coffee will be celebrating a grand opening event on Friday and Saturday, July 7-8, at its new location off Woodmen Road on Colorado Springs’ east side.

Throughout the week leading up to the grand opening event, any purchase made in-store will earn a free medium 10% Kona coffee, valid July 3-8. Then, during the grand opening event on Friday and Saturday, starting at 8:00 a.m. there will be 89 Mahalo Gift Boxes, free with any purchase, while supplies last.

The company said 15% of proceeds from the 2-day event will be donated to Burro Base Camp, a Kiowa based burro nonprofit.

The new location will be at 7980 Woodmen Center Heights #100, north of the intersection of East Woodmen Road and Marksheffel Road.