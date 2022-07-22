COLORADO SPRINGS — A back-to-school supply drive and fundraiser benefiting students in Colorado Springs is happening this month.

The Backpack Bash is a citywide effort that seeks to provide access to all things back-to-school for thousands of families in need around El Paso County. This includes backpacks filled with essential school supplies, additional health services, and the opportunity to have fun as a family in a carnival style setting.

The Colorado Springs Police Department is partnering with Phil Long Ford of Chapel Hills and Shield 616 to make it happen. And, as school inches closer for thousands of students, the need is greater than ever. You can find out how to donate, here.

On Saturday, July 23, Phil Long Ford of Chapel Hills is hosting a “Cars Under the Stars” Movie Night. All the festivities begin at 7 p.m. and the movie starts at sunset, or 8:30 p.m. The movie being shown is Disney Pixar’s “Cars 2.” Everyone is welcome, but you must register first. You can do that, here.