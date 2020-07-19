Backpack Bash has goal of equipping 10,000 students with backpacks full of supplies

COLORADO SPRINGS– Pikes Peak United Way and COSILoveYou are teaming up over the next month to equip 10,000 kids in El Paso County with backpacks full of school supplies.

On two days in August, the free backpacks will be distributed to any child – from preschool to high school – and it’s FREE!

Donated items will be collected over a three-week period at locations across the Pikes Peak region.

16 sites are collecting backpacks and supplies, including 10 Walmart locations:

Donations are needed:

All donated items must be new

Backpacks will be stuffed by volunteers after all donations are collected

High priority item needed – child and adult sized masks

If your Church our business would like to do a school supply donation drive email COSILoveYou staff HERE

Backpack distribution details:

Attend the Backpack Bash closest to you (there are 5 location options) Each family is allowed to attend ONE Backpack Bash (on either Aug 1st or Aug 8th) For your safety, backpacks will be given out via drive thru. Please help us stay safe by wearing a mask! Your student must be present to receive their FREE backpack! Backpacks will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis.

Volunteer:

Community members also can make a financial donation at cosiloveyou.com/backpackbash.