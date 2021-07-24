Backpack Bash 2021 preparing for distribution; how you can help

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The 2021 Backpack Bash has officially started packing backpacks for this year’s distribution event.

Pikes Peak United Way and COSILoveYou hope to provide bags filled with school supplies to over 15,000 El Paso County students, but to do that, organizers need your help!

Now that the donation period is over, volunteers are needed to fill backpacks with donated school supplies. Volunteers will be stuffing backpacks until July 28.

Stuffing sessions are split in morning and afternoon shifts. Morning shifts last from 9:00 a.m. to noon while afternoon shifts begin at 1 p.m. and last till 4 p.m. Shifts include stuffing backpacks and, for some sessions, cleaning.

Certain shifts do have designated requirements:

Family Friendly Projects require parental support for small children.

Kid Friendly Projects require adult supervision for elementary school-aged and younger children.

Jr. High Friendly Projects require adult supervision for Jr. High School-aged minors.

Sr. High Friendly Projects require adult supervision for Sr. High School-aged minors.

Projects that are friendly to seniors and those with limited mobility.

Starting Saturday, July 31, volunteers will begin delivering backpacks around the county. There are several types of volunteers needed including greeters, food service, check-in, parking lot assistance, and backpack distribution.

There are several volunteer spots open; to see a full list of dates, times, and openings, click here.