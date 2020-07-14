Baca County undersheriff ruled justified in shooting, killing armed man

BACA COUNTY, Colo. — A Baca County undersheriff was justified in shooting and killing a man who pointed a gun at him after an hourslong confrontation, the 15th Judicial District Attorney has found.

The shooting happened April 22 in the area of County Road 20 and County Road PP. That’s about 40 miles west of the Colorado-Kansas border.

Undersheriff Christopher Griffin shot and killed 31-year-old Christopher Lawson after Lawson pointed a gun at him at the conclusion of a three-hour interaction in which Lawson had shot his gun into the air several times, according to prosecutors.

>> Read the full letter from the 15th Judicial District Attorney