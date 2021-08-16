Baby hippo sends out good vibes from Cheyenne Mountain Zoo on Monday

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo sent out some good cheer Monday with a picture of their newest family member, an as-yet unamed, baby hippo.

This is the first baby hippo born at our Colorado Springs Zoo in more than 30 years. The baby, a boy, was born to Mom, Zambezi, and Dad, Biko, on July 20. And he’s already weighing in at 125 pounds!

You can visit this new baby in Water’s Edge: Africa, the zoo’s newest exhibit. Remember, you’ll need to book advance tickets, which are available on the zoo’s website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local