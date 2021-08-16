Baby hippo sends out good vibes from Cheyenne Mountain Zoo on Monday

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo sent out some good cheer Monday with a picture of their newest family member, an as-yet unamed, baby hippo.

This is the first baby hippo born at our Colorado Springs Zoo in more than 30 years. The baby, a boy, was born to Mom, Zambezi, and Dad, Biko, on July 20. And he’s already weighing in at 125 pounds!

You can visit this new baby in Water’s Edge: Africa, the zoo’s newest exhibit. Remember, you’ll need to book advance tickets, which are available on the zoo’s website.