(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A new baby giraffe will soon join the herd at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo (CMZoo).

According to a Facebook post from Lincoln Children’s Zoo in Lincoln, Nebraska, Kay the one-year-old giraffe is heading to CMZoo as part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Giraffe Species Survival Plan Program.

“The program develops a Breeding and Transfer Plan which identifies population goals and recommendations to manage a genetically diverse, demographically varied, and biologically sound population,” said Linoln Children’s Zoo. “Zoos accredited by the AZA, including Lincoln Children’s Zoo and Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, regularly participate in animal moves like this to aid in the conservation of the species. Kay is moving on a future breeding recommendation and won’t immediately participate in the SSP breeding program. Kay’s genetics are valuable to the future diversity of giraffe in human care.”

Courtesy: Lincoln Children’s Zoo

CMZoo said Kay will join its 17-giraffe herd the week of April 17, followed by a routine quarantine period. After Kay is medically cleared to join the rest of the giraffe herd, guests will be able to see her right away.