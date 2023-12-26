(CASCADE, Colo.) — A little bundle of joy was delivered just in time for Christmas, on Dec. 19, albeit perhaps not entirely where the family intended.

According to a Facebook post by the Green Mountain Falls/Chipita Park Fire Department, a little girl named Lydia was in a bit of a hurry to make her debut into the world. The fire department said its emergency crews responded to a 911 call within 11 minutes, which was a feat in itself because its first responders are volunteers who first had to leave home, travel to the fire station, and then respond to the scene.

Even with their speedy response, little Lydia had already arrived by the time crews arrived!

“Mom and Dad were AMAZING and delivered Lydia on their own in the parking lot of the Wines of Colorado,” the fire department said. The couple had apparently stopped in the wine bar’s parking lot on their way to Memorial Hospital Central, after realizing they weren’t going to make it in time.

The fire department said its team cared for Lydia and her mom, with help from the Cascade Volunteer Fire Department and the Colorado State Patrol, until an AMR crew arrived to take the family to Memorial Central.

And while the Green Mountain Falls/Chipita Park Fire Department carries obstetric and pediatric equipment, the department said it hardly ever sees use. That was not the case on that particular day, however, as the department presented Lydia with her first Colorado winter hat.

“Mom, Dad, and Lydia are doing great,” the department said. “We thank them for the permission to tell more of this story and how AMAZING they were! They are the HERO’s of this Christmas story!”