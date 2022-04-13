FOUNTAIN, Colo. — Autism Night Out at the fire station makes its return to Fountain after a two year absence due to Covid-19.

No matter which school or district they attend, any child with special needs and their families in the Fountain community are welcome. The kids will get a chance to meet members of the City of Fountain Public Safety Team, try on equipment, and sit in a police cruiser or fire truck. Organizers say the low stress environment is a great way for kids with special needs to enjoy these experiences.

The event will take place on April 26th from 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. at Fountain Fire Station #1, located at 811 North Santa Fe Avenue, Fountain, CO, 80817