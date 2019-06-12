Authorities investigating shots fired in Woodland Park

by: Taylor Bishop

Woodland Park domestic incident

Police are investigating after a person was found dead inside a Woodland Park home Tuesday evening. 

Police said around 6:40 p.m., a neighbor called to report a person in distress at a home on North Pine Street. When officers arrived, they heard a single gunshot. When they tried to make contact with the person inside the home, they heard a second gunshot. 

About four hours later, officers made entry into the home, where they found the person dead. 

No other information about the incident was immediately available. 

