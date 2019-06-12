Authorities investigating shots fired in Woodland Park

Police are investigating after a person was found dead inside a Woodland Park home Tuesday evening.

Police said around 6:40 p.m., a neighbor called to report a person in distress at a home on North Pine Street. When officers arrived, they heard a single gunshot. When they tried to make contact with the person inside the home, they heard a second gunshot.

About four hours later, officers made entry into the home, where they found the person dead.

No other information about the incident was immediately available.