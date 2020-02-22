Atrevida taps new cricket brewed beer

COLORADO SPRINGS — A local brewery has created what most would call a “one-of-a-kind” type of beer and one of the main ingredients includes crickets.

“It was brewed with the crickets but we also have the crickets to be paired with it,” Jessica Fierro, the Owner & Head Brewer of Atrevida said.

The beer is called El Chapulín Colorado named after one of Fierros favorite childhood characters growing up. In english, El Chapulín Colorado, means the Red Grasshopper or Captain Hopper; which inspired the idea of bringing crickets into the beer.

“He was kind of clumsy superhero,” Fierro said.

The beer is also served with cooked crickets on the side. Even though eating crickets may seem out of the ordinary in Colorado, Fierro said where she grew up it was pretty common.

“You know, it creates a dialogue where were sharing cultures with each other. It might be something I grew up within Mexico or San Diego but someone might have grown up with it in India or Florida or somewhere in the country,” Fierro said.

They tapped the beer on Friday night at 5 and they will serve it until it runs out. They made enough, Fierro said, for at least two weeks. If you want to check it out Atrevida Beer Co. is located at 204 Mount View Lane, Suite 3 Colorado Springs, CO 80907.