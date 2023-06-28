UPDATE: WEDNESDAY 6/28/2023 10:50 p.m.

(FALCON, Colo.) — Garrett has been found safe, according to EPSO.

At-risk teen missing from Falcon area

WEDNESDAY 6/28/2023 10:08 p.m.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is asking the community for help looking for an at-risk teenager missing from the Falcon area on Wednesday evening, June 28.

According to EPSO, Garrett is an at-risk teenager who went missing from his home on Moonrock Heights, in a neighborhood near the intersection of Meridian Road and East Woodmen Road.

EPSO said Garrett was last seen wearing a black shirt and tan cargo pants. He has more facial hair than is depicted in the attached photo provided by EPSO, and he is not wearing his glasses.

EPSO asked anyone who sees him to contact 911.