(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is asking for the community’s help locating an at-risk adult missing from the city’s southeast side.
CSPD said 34-year-old Rachelle Luff is developmentally delayed and has health conditions that require daily medications.
Luff was last seen by her mother around 2 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 29 at her home in the area of Chelton Road and East Fountain Boulevard. She is 5’6″ tall, weighs 160 pounds, and is likely wearing a black baseball cap, seen in the first photo in the below gallery.
If you have seen Luff or know where she is, you are asked to contact CSPD at (719) 444-7000.