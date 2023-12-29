(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is asking for the community’s help locating an at-risk adult missing from the city’s southeast side.

CSPD said 34-year-old Rachelle Luff is developmentally delayed and has health conditions that require daily medications.

Luff was last seen by her mother around 2 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 29 at her home in the area of Chelton Road and East Fountain Boulevard. She is 5’6″ tall, weighs 160 pounds, and is likely wearing a black baseball cap, seen in the first photo in the below gallery.

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Police Department

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Police Department

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Police Department

If you have seen Luff or know where she is, you are asked to contact CSPD at (719) 444-7000.