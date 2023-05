(MONUMENT, Colo.) — A 73-year-old man is missing from the monument area, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO).

EPSO posted on Twitter just after 9 p.m. on Wednesday, May 24, and said David J. Reid was last seen on Monday, May 22, walking around Woodmoor Lake at 11 p.m.

Courtesy: El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

EPSO said Reid was last seen wearing a black suit and white shirt.

Anyone who has seen him or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call the EPSO tip line at (719) 570-7777.