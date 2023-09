(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is requesting the public’s help looking for an at-risk girl missing from the Cimarron Hills area.

EPSO said Genevieve Reyes walked away from her home on Hathaway Drive. She was last seen wearing a brown shirt and black and pink pajama pants.

Courtesy: El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

If you have seen Genevieve or know where she is, you are asked to contact law enforcement immediately.