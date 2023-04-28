(COLORADO SPRINGS) — An at-risk 13-year-old girl is missing from Colorado Springs near Shooks Run Park, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

CSPD tweeted just before 5:15 p.m. on Friday, April 28 and said 13-year-old Jaelee Rodriguez voluntarily left her home on April 23 and never came back. CSPD was notified of her disappearance on April 28, the department said.

Due to Rodriguez’s age, CSPD is requesting the community’s assistance in locating her.

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Police Department

Rodriguez is described as a Hispanic girl, 4’8″ tall, weighing 100 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last known to be wearing a white hoodie with a white crop top, blue jeans, and white Nike sneakers.

Anyone with information on Rodriguez’s whereabouts is asked to contact CSPD at (719)444-7000, or if you would like to remain anonymous, contact the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719)634-STOP (7867).