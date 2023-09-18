UPDATE: MONDAY 9/18/2023 3:39 p.m.

(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — According to EPSO, Phoenix has been found and is safe.

ORIGINAL STORY: At-risk 13-year-old boy missing from Falcon area

MONDAY 9/18/2023 3:36 p.m.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is looking for a 13-year-old boy missing from eastern El Paso County near Falcon.

According to EPSO, 13-year-old Phoenix Gragg was last seen in the area of Fort Smith Road. He was wearing a red shirt, Spongebob pajama pants, and black shoes. Phoenix is considered high-risk, EPSO said.

If you have seen Phoenix or know where he is, you are asked to contact EPSO at (719) 390-5555.