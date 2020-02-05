Assuring accuracy in voting following fiasco in Iowa

COLORADO SPRINGS — Logic and accuracy tests routinely take place ahead of general or primary elections, but the one conducted by El Paso County Tuesday seemed more significant.

“Testing is important as we saw last night in the caucus in Iowa,” said Chuck Broerman, the clerk, and recorder for El Paso County.

The first state in the nation to vote for party candidates in the race for President of the United States, Iowa’s Democratic caucus fell flat with results still not definitive 24 hours following the vote-in-group style vote.

When Colorado voters cast their vote for presidential candidates on March 3, they will not caucus. They will vote as if it were any other election, receiving their ballot a few weeks ahead of the election. In this case, ballots mail February 10 and should be received by voters that week.

Registered Republicans and Democrats will receive a ballot for their respective party. Independents will receive one from each major party but are only allowed to return one. Returning both will result in the vote not being counted.

“Colorado is the easiest place to vote,” said Broerman.

Representatives from the Republican and Democratic parties are on hand for the county tests.

“We take every possible vote combination that could exist on our ballot,” Broerman said, “Our machines have been tested millions of cycles without an error so our citizens can have complete confidence that we will record the ballot correctly and their voice will be heard.”