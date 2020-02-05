Live Now
Watch FOX21 News at 10
1  of  58
Closings and Delays
Academy District 20 Ascension Preschool Academy Pueblo Banning Lewis Academy Canon City RE-1 CEC Colorado Springs Cheyenne Mountain Dist. 12 CIVA Charter School Colorado International Language Acad. Colorado Military Academy Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind Colorado Springs Dist. 11 Connect Charter School Corpus Christi Catholic School Cotopaxi Fremont RE-3 CPCD Head Start Cripple Creek-Victor District 49 Divine Redeemer Catholic School Donna's Dolphins Swim School Edison 54JT Ellicott 22 Every Home for Christ First Presbyterian Church Fountain-Ft. Carson Dist. 8 Fremont Co. Head Start Fremont-Florence RE-2 Hanover 28 Harrison Dist. 2 Holy Apostles Preschool Huerfano Re-1 Int. Salon & Spa Academy James Irwin Charter Schools James Madison Charter Academy La Veta Sch. Dist. RE-2 Lewis-Palmer Dist. 38 Manitou Springs SD 14 Miami-Yoder Sch. Dist. JT-60 Monument Acad. Charter Sch. Mountain View Medical Group Paul Mitchell the School CS Peak Vista's Falcon Peak Health Center Pikes Peak BOCES and SOE Pikes Peak School of Expeditionary Learning Pueblo Dist. 70 Pueblo School District #60 Pueblo School for Arts & Sciences RMSER Early Learning Centers St. John Neumann Catholic School St. Paul Catholic School State government offices in Denver and surrounding counties The Colorado Springs School The University School The Vanguard School Trinity Lutheran School - Pueblo Vista Grande Baptist Church Widefield 3 Woodland Park Re-2

Assuring accuracy in voting following fiasco in Iowa

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLORADO SPRINGS — Logic and accuracy tests routinely take place ahead of general or primary elections, but the one conducted by El Paso County Tuesday seemed more significant.

“Testing is important as we saw last night in the caucus in Iowa,” said Chuck Broerman, the clerk, and recorder for El Paso County.

The first state in the nation to vote for party candidates in the race for President of the United States, Iowa’s Democratic caucus fell flat with results still not definitive 24 hours following the vote-in-group style vote.

When Colorado voters cast their vote for presidential candidates on March 3, they will not caucus. They will vote as if it were any other election, receiving their ballot a few weeks ahead of the election. In this case, ballots mail February 10 and should be received by voters that week.

Registered Republicans and Democrats will receive a ballot for their respective party. Independents will receive one from each major party but are only allowed to return one. Returning both will result in the vote not being counted.

“Colorado is the easiest place to vote,” said Broerman.

Representatives from the Republican and Democratic parties are on hand for the county tests.

“We take every possible vote combination that could exist on our ballot,” Broerman said, “Our machines have been tested millions of cycles without an error so our citizens can have complete confidence that we will record the ballot correctly and their voice will be heard.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local