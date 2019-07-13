AspenPointe highlights mental health services at Colorado Springs PrideFest

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — PrideFest is the official Colorado Springs LGBT Pride festival and parade.

AspenPointe was among many vendors out at PrideFest this weekend, showcasing their behavioral health care and mental health services for members of the LGBT+ community to access and learn more about.

They offer an array of services for children, adolescents, and adults. They provide individual, family, and group counseling for all, not just members of the LGBT+ community.