(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Would you buy a house that’s floor-to-ceiling in faux fur? One artist’s masterpiece home is now on the market. The one-of-a-kind home in Colorado Springs is filled with vibrant living spaces and unique pieces.

On the outside, 6150 Turret Drive is fairly unassuming. But, from the moment you step in, you almost don’t know where to look first.

“People sort of react in different ways. Some come over and are just blown away and just really love it and look around… and occasionally someone will come over and just be so overwhelmed, and maybe a little freaked out,” said the creator of the home, Beth Piver.

All flat surfaces are adorned with artwork or covered with some type of texture. Bright shades of faux fur are on most walls and even some ceilings. One wall is filled with only stuffed animals that Piver says are from, “those claw machines that you find in arcades.”

In the kitchen, the cabinets are a sculpture of sorts made by Piver, with colorful wood panels lining the cabinet doors. Downstairs along the hot pink faux fur hallway, if you look up, there are seventies-style mirrors across the ceiling.

The furniture is far from basic. The kitchen countertop lays on a bed of 2,400 superballs. Funky and colorful seating fills the living room, not to mention the best seat in the house, the 20-foot swing in the middle of the living room.

“I love my swing of course…I gotta surround myself with art and color and texture. I can’t live with white walls,” said Piver.

Piver is now selling the home that has become her masterpiece.

“I’m really going to miss this house. It is part of me because it is my art,” said Piver.

After nine years in Colorado Springs, Piver and her husband are moving to Chicago. As for her plans for her next house?

“My first thought was, well, I don’t know if I want to do this again. My guess, is I will get in the house and I’ll be looking at white walls or beige walls, and I’ll need to do something,” said Piver.