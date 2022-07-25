Image of Jack Denton’s first exhibit from 2019 at Garden of the Gods

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — Landscape painter Jack Denton will be hosting a major exhibition of his latest paintings at Historic Briarhurst Manor.

Denton moved to Colorado Springs in 2012 and began painting Pikes Peak from different places around the front range.

Denton recently has reached a 10 year milestone in his painting series of Pikes Peak. His exhibition will feature the latest 100 paintings.

Four years ago Denton exhibited “Pikes Peak, America’s Mountain – 100 oil paintings by Jack Denton. Vol. I” This latest exhibit features new paintings that were completed during the past 4 years.

The event starts September 5 and runs through September 17, during the hours of 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. The public is welcome to come and admission is free.

Briarhurst Manor is located at 404 Manitou Avenue in Manitou Springs, Colorado.