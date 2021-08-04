Art collective Novis Mortem plans first birthday celebration

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The Novis Mortem Collective in downtown Colorado Springs is preparing to celebrate its first birthday on Sunday, Aug. 15 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

The celebratory affair will have a food truck with concessions available to purchase, and local celebrated band the Tejon Street Corner Thieves will perform live music. The first fifty guests who make an in-store purchase of $50 or more will get a free T-shirt.

Beatrice Solo, owner of the collective and ento-taxidermy specialist, said, “For our birthday event we want to focus on how much we have overcome during the pandemic. We also want to celebrate each other and the amazing Colorado Springs community who welcomed us with open arms since the day we opened.”

Novis Mortem opened mid-pandemic, survived the economic struggles of the past year and is now ready to celebrate and share their gratefulness with the community.

“I want to thank everyone, especially the Downtown Partnership, who has been supportive through this challenging year,” Solo said.

In preparation for the Aug. 15 event, the collective will be handing out free scratch-off raffle tickets on Aug. 6 during the First Friday Downtown art walk, which is free and open to the public.

All items for sale in the Novis Mortem Collective are ethically sourced from nature and are either created by Bea, locally made or sourced from other small, ethical, women-led & owned businesses like Terram Jewels, LM Larson and PFE Art.