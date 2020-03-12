Arson investigation at Temple Emanuel in Pueblo

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Wednesday just after 2 P.M., the Pueblo Police Department and the Pueblo Fire Department responded to the Temple Emanuel in Pueblo for a structure fire.

Smoke was seen coming from the synagogue as fire crews rushed to put out the fire. Police say the damage was inside a secondary building and have determined the fire was arson.

Pueblo police stayed on scene to process the damage and investigate.

Pueblo police identified a suspect as 62-year-old Patricia DeCesaro, who was taken into custody.

PUEBLO: Temple Emanuel is estimating $25,000 to $30,000 worth of damage after a homeless woman broke in and started a fire🔥 #pueblo #arson @FOX21News pic.twitter.com/IKQwoaGoEH — Courtney Fromm (@courtney_fromm) March 12, 2020

Police say DeCesaro was transported to the Pueblo Police Department, and she will be booked into the Pueblo County Detention Center on the charges of First Degree Arson and Second Degree Burglary.

This is the same temple where Richard Holzer was arrested for plotting to bomb this historic Colorado synagogue.

“Based on the investigation, detectives do not believe that this incident has any connection with the extremist bomb plot at the same location that was thwarted in 2019,” said Pueblo police on Twitter.