Arrest warrant filed for Woodland Park man at US Capitol riot

DENVER (KDVR) — A criminal complaint and arrest warrant have been filed for a 24-year-old Woodland Park man stemming from his actions at the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6.

Robert Gieswein is accused of assault on a federal officer, aiding and abetting the destruction of federal property, obstruction of a federal proceeding, violent entry or disorderly conduct, and knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority.

The complaint states that he “appears to be affiliated with the radical militia group known as the Three Percenters.” The document explains that the Three Percenters are a domestic militia group “loosely allied with the Oath Keepers, another anti-government militia.”

It states that Gieswein runs a private paramilitary training group called the Woodland Wild Dogs and a patch for that group can be seen in pictures of Gieswein at the Capitol during the riot.

As seen in video footage at the incident, when the crowd attempts to dislodge a temporary barrier between them and Capitol police, Gieswein “lifts a black canister in his hand, and sprays an unidentified substance at the law enforcement officers,” according to the complaint.

The document says he forcibly entered the Capitol through a broken window and stormed the hallways.