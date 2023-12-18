(PUEBLO, Colo.) — On Friday, Dec. 15, the Colorado State University System Board of Governors unanimously confirmed the 16th president of Colorado State University Pueblo (CSU Pueblo).

Armando Valdez will finish current president Timothy Mottet’s remaining two-and-a-half-year term after he announced his retirement earlier this year. At the end of the term, “the Board and Valdez will assess how and whether to move forward,” according to CSU Pueblo’s website.

“On behalf of the Board of Governors, I want to express our great confidence in Armando Valdez as the next president of CSU Pueblo,” Board of Governors Chair John Fischer said. “He brings exceptional energy, experience, and commitment to the role, and he is uniquely qualified to lead the University forward and capitalize on its growing momentum.”

Valdez is a former professor at Adams State University, served as the state director for the United States Drug Administration-Rural Development in Colorado, and operates Valdez Land & Livestock, LLC.

“As I transition into the role of president, I intend to explore the diverse activities happening at the university and within the community. I am excited to listen. I am excited to learn. This approach will benefit my ability to empower the work that makes the greatest impact. This transition is not solely about me. This is a collective effort to achieve the success that benefits all stakeholders who have a long-term interest in the university,” Valdez said.

While Valdez said he believes that CSU Pueblo offers quality education, it is the cultural engagement and economic development in the region that he is passionate about serving.

“It’s almost a little overwhelming when you think about being at this point, how quickly it transpired, and also the excitement builds when I know the students who I am going to get to work with,” said Valdez. “I am from Southern Colorado, [and] I love the diverse student population at Colorado State University Pueblo.”

Valdez also said the faculty and staff at CSU Pueblo are a talented team and he is honored to serve as their next president.

“In Armando, we have a solid leader who knows this campus and community really well and is 100 percent invested in the future of Southern Colorado,” said Tony Frank, Chancellor of the CSU System. “Above all, we heard from the Pueblo campus that they don’t want to lose momentum or continuity during the presidential transition, and Armando will be able to step in on Day 1 with the knowledge and experience to keep the campus on track and moving forward.”

To learn more about Valdez or to see more reactions from state and university leaders click on the link above. There, you can also read a full Q&A with Valdez.