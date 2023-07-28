Arkansas Valley Conduit awarded $100 million

(COLORADO) — The Arkansas Valley Conduit (AVC) has received an additional $100 million in federal funding, the Department of Interior announced on Thursday, July 27.

The AVC is being constructed by the Bureau of Reclamation and the Southeastern District’s Water Activity Enterprise, which will deliver water to 50,000 people in 39 rural communities east of Pueblo. Reclamation has started construction on the trunk line of the AVC, while Southeastern awarded its first contract for Avondale and Boone delivery lines in July.

“We are exceedingly excited about today’s announcement,” said Jim Broderick, Executive Director of the Southeastern Colorado Water Conservancy District. “This funding will help us to continue to accelerate the construction of the Arkansas Valley Conduit in order to provide a clean, reliable drinking water supply to the people of the Lower Arkansas Valley.”

Courtesy: Southeastern Colorado Water Conservancy District

The most recent funding brings the total federal funding for AVC to $221 million since 2020, on top of about $30 million previously spent.

The state of Colorado has pledged $120 million toward the AVC, Southeastern has contributed $4.8 million and counties and participants have contributed or pledged $3 million in American Rescue Program Act (ARPA) funds, and participants have contributed about $2 million.

Once completed, the project will replace current groundwater sources contaminated with radionuclides and help communities comply with Environmental Protection Act drinking water regulations for more than 103 miles of pipelines designed to deliver up to 7,500 acre-feet of water per year from Pueblo Reservoir.