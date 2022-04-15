PUEBLO, Colo. — The Arkansas River Trail in Pueblo is set to reopen after being closed because of a wildfire last Sunday.

The trail will reopen to the public for regular use on Saturday, April 16th. The Pueblo Fire Department contained the fire and monitored the area for additional hot spots throughout the week. Forestry staff cut down a couple trees that may have caused safety issues, and have deemed the area safe for the public again.









The trail is on the northside of Pueblo, and is just over half a mile long.