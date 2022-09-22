PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment (PDPHE) will host a monkeypox vaccine clinic on Friday, Sept. 23 and appointments are open.

The vaccine clinic will take place in the health department parking lot at 101 W. 9th Street in Pueblo, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The vaccination clinic will provide up to 60 vaccinations due to the limited supply of vaccine in Colorado. PDPHE said appointments are preferred, but drive-ups will be accepted.

Colorado recently expanded the eligibility criteria for monkeypox vaccination to include:

Anyone (any sexual orientation or gender identity) who has had close physical contact with someone who has monkeypox in the last 14 days.

Anyone (any sexual orientation or gender identity) who: Has had multiple sexual partners in the last 14 days, or Has had sexual partners they did not previously know in the last 14 days, or Has had close physical contact with other people in a venue where anonymous or group sex may occur in the last 14 days, or Was diagnosed with gonorrhea or syphilis in the past three months, or Who already uses or is eligible for HIV PrEP (medication to prevent HIV, e.g. Truvada or Descovy or Apretude), or Who engages in commercial and/or transactional sex (e.g. sex in exchange for money, shelter, food, and other goods or needs).

Anyone (any sexual orientation or gender identity) identified by public health as a known high-risk contact of someone who has monkeypox.

To make a reservation for Friday’s clinic, click here, or to book a first or second dose appointment, go to comassvax.org.