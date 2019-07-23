Apartment complex for chronically homeless people opens south of downtown

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Dozens of people experiencing chronic homelessness now have a place to live, thanks to a new facility south of downtown Colorado Springs.

Greenway Flats is located on West Las Vegas Street, across from the Springs Rescue Mission. The first residents moved into the building in June.

Springs Rescue Mission said this is the first permanent supportive housing facility to open in the city.

“Chronically homeless is a term that describes vulnerable men and women experiencing extended periods of homelessness who struggle with ailments such as mental illness, addiction, or physical disability,” Springs Rescue Mission said in a statement. “Severe challenges keep these men and women from meeting typical housing rental requirements.”

Springs Rescue Mission said 32 of the units have income restrictions of 30% area median income, and 35 of them have income restrictions of 40% area median income, as defined by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The 48,728-square-foot apartment complex contains 65 studio apartments, each with 425 square feet of living space. The apartments come fully furnished with a sleeping area, living area, private bathroom and shower, kitchenette, and resident-controlled heating and cooling system.

On the main floor, residents can check their mailboxes, visit property and case managers, and use the library, computer station, TV lounge, group room, dining area, and warming kitchen. The building also features shared laundry rooms, as well as a community garden outside.

Springs Rescue Mission said the project is a partnership between Nor’wood Development Group, Springs Rescue Mission and Ross Property Management.

The building was funded with an award in 2016 by the Colorado Housing and Finance Authority for 9% Low Income Housing Tax Credits and with funding provided by the City of Colorado Springs, the El Paso County Housing Authority and the Colorado Department of Housing. Project-based vouchers have been provided by the Colorado Springs Housing Authority and the Colorado Department of Housing.