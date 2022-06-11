COLORADO SPRINGS — On June 11, the Angel Gala Presented by Purpose Planning will commemorate its 7th consecutive year of celebrating the children of America’s fallen military, peace officers, and firefighting professionals.

Saturday night’s event will feature a moving and powerful program with show-stopping child performances and inspired story.

FOX21 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Matt Meister will host the evening’s Red Carpet Reception along with Mrs. Colorado, Angie Veith, which will begin at 5:30 p.m.

This event, hailed as one of the most magical events of the year, also includes a gourmet meal prepared by the Broadmoor’s world-renowned chefs, music and dancing, and much, much more.

You can watch tonight’s event live on this page, beginning at 5:30 p.m.