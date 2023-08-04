Warning: images contain offensive symbolism.

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Anti-Semitic graffiti and vandalism was found on Friday, Aug. 4 at High Chaparral Open Space.

The vandals tagged swastikas and a graffiti image of Adolf Hitler on a sign and along the sidewalk of the open space, which is located on the east side near Stetson Hills Boulevard and North Powers Boulevard.

Courtesy: FOX21 News producer Frank Heagle

Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services said it is working to clean up the graffiti. FOX21 News reached out to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) to find out if the graffiti is being investigated by police, and we are waiting to hear back.