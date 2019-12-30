Antenna TV launches in southern Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Antenna TV has launched on channel 57.4, which means you can now watch your favorite TV classics for free over the air in southern Colorado.
The 24/7 channel features classic shows like “Johnny Carson,” “Family Ties,” “I Dream of Jeannie,” “Mork and Mindy,” “Murphy Brown,” “The Partridge Family,” “Three’s Company,” and many more.
>> Antenna TV program schedule
To get Antenna TV, you may need to rescan the channels on your television. To do that, use the remote to access your TV’s main menu, then choose the “scan” or “auto-tune” option. You’ll only need to do this once.
Once the rescan is complete, tune to channel 57.4 and enjoy a trip down memory lane!
Antenna TV is available to all southern Colorado viewers who use an antenna to watch television free over-the-air.
It’s also available to some Xfinity cable customers.
In addition to Antenna TV, FOX21 and SOCO CW broadcast four other subchannels from our tower on Cheyenne Mountain. Watch ION on channel 21.3, Court TV Mystery on 21.4, Bounce on 57.2, and Laff on 57.3.