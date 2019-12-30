Antenna TV launches in southern Colorado

[Left] Larry Hagman is seen here with his co-star, Barbara Eden, on “I Dream of Jeannie” on April 6, 1967. (AP Photo) [Center] In this May 22, 1992 file photo, host Johnny Carson gestures on “The Tonight Show” during his broadcast in Burbank, Calif. (AP Photo/Douglas Pizac, file) [Right] Actor Norman Fell, who played the irritable landlord Stanley Roper on the 1970s television sitcom “Three’s Company” and in the spin-off series “The Ropers,” is shown with actress Audra Lindley in this 1979 photo. Fell and Audra Lindley played Stanley and Helen Roper on ABC’s “Three’s Company,” which debuted in 1977. (AP Photo)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Antenna TV has launched on channel 57.4, which means you can now watch your favorite TV classics for free over the air in southern Colorado.

The 24/7 channel features classic shows like “Johnny Carson,” “Family Ties,” “I Dream of Jeannie,” “Mork and Mindy,” “Murphy Brown,” “The Partridge Family,” “Three’s Company,” and many more.

>> Antenna TV program schedule

To get Antenna TV, you may need to rescan the channels on your television. To do that, use the remote to access your TV’s main menu, then choose the “scan” or “auto-tune” option. You’ll only need to do this once.

Once the rescan is complete, tune to channel 57.4 and enjoy a trip down memory lane!

Antenna TV is available to all southern Colorado viewers who use an antenna to watch television free over-the-air.

It’s also available to some Xfinity cable customers.

In addition to Antenna TV, FOX21 and SOCO CW broadcast four other subchannels from our tower on Cheyenne Mountain. Watch ION on channel 21.3, Court TV Mystery on 21.4, Bounce on 57.2, and Laff on 57.3.