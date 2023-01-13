(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Annual winter maintenance at the Historic Arkansas Riverwalk is scheduled to start Tuesday, Jan. 17.

During this time the channel will be completely drained and Don’s Landscaping will be removing sediment from the channel. Cleaning the channel is an important part of maintaining

the water quality at the Riverwalk, according to the City.

Concrete work is also scheduled to take place while the channel is drained. The project includes the replacement of a section of the coping at the edge of the channel and replacement of sections of sidewalk along the channel.

The City said bad weather may prolong the completion of these projects and delay the return of water to the channel. Contractors will be working to stay on schedule, allowing water to return in February.

Visitors can still enjoy the Riverwalk businesses and a stroll around the scenic Riverwalk during this period of time.