(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The 13th Annual Powwow at Rock Ledge Ranch is happening Saturday, Sept. 16, and will bring the community together to celebrate Native American culture with music, dancing, vendors, and more.

Gates open at 10 a.m. and a schedule of breathtaking dance exhibitions follows a traditional ground blessing. Hoop dancers, storytellers, color guard, and drum performances join the lineup of talented Native American artists.

Attendees can also enjoy some frybread or Indian tacos as they peruse a plethora of vendors offering largely homemade items.

Tickets are $8 for adults, $5 for military and seniors, and $4 for kids 3-17. Kids age 2 and under get in free. Click here to find tickets.

Organizers encourage attendees to bring your own chairs and shade, as limited bleacher seating is available. The event is dog-free, so leave the four-legged friends at home, please.