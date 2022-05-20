COLORADO SPRINGS — In June, the City of Colorado Springs’ Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department is teaming up with Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) and the Pikes Peak Outdoor Recreation Alliance (PPORA) to celebrate Get Outdoors Day, an event that promotes outdoor fun and activities.

On Saturday, June 4 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Prospect Lake in Memorial Park, the community can enjoy a wide array of outdoor activities, such as kayaking, stand-up paddle boarding, fishing, archery, and more. The first 800 kids will receive a free fishing pole thanks to CPW!

“We are fortunate that we live in a place where countless outdoor opportunities are at our fingertips,” said Tim Kroening, CPW’s Area Wildlife Manager for the Pikes Peak region. “This event offers an opportunity for the whole family to learn about the many recreational activities available in the Pikes Peak Region. They will even have the opportunity to try several of these activities for free. Please come join us for a fun day outside.”

CPW held the first Get Outdoors Day in Colorado Springs in 2016. The annual event is back for 2022 after being cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.