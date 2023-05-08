(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Pueblo Rape Crisis Services (PRCS) is hosting its annual fundraiser Walk a Mile & (em)POWER 5K on Saturday, May 13 at the Pueblo Riverwalk.

The event starts on Saturday, at 2 p.m. at Gateway Plaza. Teams and individual walkers are asked to solicit pledges and donations. PRCS said everyone is invited to participate and can register for $30 which includes a t-shirt or $20 without a shirt.

All proceeds from the event will directly support the work of Pueblo Rape Crisis Services to empower survivors, provide victim advocacy, and build community awareness to reduce sexual violence.

“Additionally, we can all send a strong message that we stand beside those who have experienced sexual assault and demonstrate the role the community plays in the assistance of those affected by such a traumatic occurrence,” said PRCS.